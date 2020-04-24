UFC 249 is back on. The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s return to pay-per-view during the coronavirus was previously postponed on two occasions and will now take place on Saturday, May 9 with two championship bouts.
UFC president Dana White announced the promotion will be returning and VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida will serve as the promotion’s temporary home.
“I can’t wait to deliver some great fights for the fans, “said UFC President Dana White in a statement. “I want to give a big thanks to Mayor Curry, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and Florida State Boxing Commission Executive Director Patrick Cunningham for getting this thing done and giving us a venue to put on these incredible cards, as well our media partners including ESPN and ESPN+, for bringing it to fans. My team is ready to go and the fighters are excited to get back in there with these back-to-back events.”
Florida’s State Commission and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will oversee the event.
In addition to the May 9 event, the UFC is planning events for Wednesday, May 13 and Saturday, May 16 — also taking place in Jacksonville, Florida. Then, when June rolls around, the UFC plans to open its highly-anticipated Fight Island.
All of the information you need to know about UFC 249 can be seen below.
UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje
Date: Saturday, May 9
Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
UFC 249 Fight Card
- Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje – for interim lightweight title
- Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz – for bantamweight title
- Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens
- Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis
- Yorgan De Castro vs. Greg Hardy
- Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum
- Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson
- Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza
- Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa