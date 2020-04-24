UFC 249 is back on. The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s return to pay-per-view during the coronavirus was previously postponed on two occasions and will now take place on Saturday, May 9 with two championship bouts.

UFC president Dana White announced the promotion will be returning and VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida will serve as the promotion’s temporary home.

“I can’t wait to deliver some great fights for the fans, “said UFC President Dana White in a statement. “I want to give a big thanks to Mayor Curry, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and Florida State Boxing Commission Executive Director Patrick Cunningham for getting this thing done and giving us a venue to put on these incredible cards, as well our media partners including ESPN and ESPN+, for bringing it to fans. My team is ready to go and the fighters are excited to get back in there with these back-to-back events.”

Florida’s State Commission and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will oversee the event.

In addition to the May 9 event, the UFC is planning events for Wednesday, May 13 and Saturday, May 16 — also taking place in Jacksonville, Florida. Then, when June rolls around, the UFC plans to open its highly-anticipated Fight Island.

All of the information you need to know about UFC 249 can be seen below.

UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje

Date: Saturday, May 9

Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

UFC 249 Fight Card

VIEW GALLERY

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje – for interim lightweight title

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz – for bantamweight title

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens

Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis

Yorgan De Castro vs. Greg Hardy

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa