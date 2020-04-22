Joe Burrow Informed He Will Be Bengals’ No. 1 Overall Pick

Joe Burrow has reportedly been informed that he will be the No. 1 overall pick. According to Jeremy Rauch of FOX 19, the Cincinnati Bengals reached out to the former LSU signal-caller to let him know his name will be called when the team is officially on the clock.

“We talked to a lot of guys, but certainly formed a really good relationship with Joe, and have been really impressed with everything we’ve seen from him,” said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

This past season with the Tigers, Burrow threw for a whopping 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions.

Burrow claimed the Heisman Trophy, Manning Award, Associated Press National Player of the Year award, the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Davey O’Brien Award, and the Johnny Unitas Award. He was also a first-team All-American for good measure.

