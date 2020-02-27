The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to select LSU‘s Joe Burrow with the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback is the projected No. 1 overall pick and a selection from the Bengals would bring Burrow back home to Ohio.

Burrow recently shut down any questions about whether he would suit up for Cincinnati, saying he will play for whoever selects him during a media session at the NFL Scouting Combine.

During his time in Indianapolis for the Combine, Burrow has also met with the team and the Bengals are now sharing details about their meeting with the star signal-caller.

From the team’s official website:

During the 18-minute interview session, Burrow, looking more and more like he could be the Bengals’ next franchise quarterback, reportedly had an engaged give-and-take with everybody from Bengals president Mike Brown, head coach Zac Taylor, director of player personnel Duke Tobin and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. One club official not among that group said it was the best interview he had ever attended. Brown, whose last two first- or second-round quarterbacks have accounted for five Pro Bowls, four AFC North titles and 230 starts for the Bengals, apparently broke the ice with some general pleasantries as the coaches delved into the football side of it in a meeting chaired by director of college scouting Mike Potts and aided by quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher running the tape.

This season with the Tigers, Burrow threw for a whopping 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions.

Burrow claimed the Heisman Trophy, Manning Award, Associated Press National Player of the Year award, the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Davey O’Brien Award, and the Johnny Unitas Award. He was also a first-team All-American for good measure.

The 2020 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 23 to April 25. Las Vegas edged out bids from cities like Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Cleveland/Canton.

In recent years, the NFL has strayed from tradition and moved the draft out of New York City, where it had been held for years.

In 2015, the NFL Draft moved to Chicago, Illinois which marked the first time since 1965 that the draft was held outside of New York City. It was held at Auditorium Theatre in Grant Part which marked the first draft to feature an outdoor component. The draft returned to Chicago in 2016 after the great reception a year prior. In 2017, the draft shifted to Philadelphia where it was held on the iconic Rocky Steps outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It was the most attended draft in NFL history with more than 250,000 fans.

Then, in 2018, the draft was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and it marked more NFL first’s. It was the first time in history that the draft was held in the state of Texas, while also being the first draft to take place in an NFL stadium. The 2019 NFL Draft was held in Nashville, Tennessee.