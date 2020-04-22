UConn President Suggests Fall Sports Could Be Canceled

UConn president Thomas Katsouleas had a less than promising take on how the coronavirus pandemic will impact universities across the country. Katsouleas issued a statement regarding his previous comments about the football season being canceled by saying that all fall sports could be canceled.

According to Katsouleas, the current speculation is that fall sports will be canceled, however, he was clear that it is just his speculation and the university will follow guidelines from the state government.

“Earlier today, speaking to a UConn journalism class, I was asked about the return of fall 2020 sports and how that may be managed in light of the pandemic. I began by saying that the questions surrounding fall sports are not going to be answered solely by presidents or athletic directors, but will largely be driven by the NCAA, and that in many ways the choices would be decided for us. I did however say that the current thinking is that it’s likely that fall sports will be canceled,” the statement read.

“This was not based on any inside knowledge or discussions on the subject, and was nothing more than speculation. No decisions have been made about fall sports and when they are made, we will look to the NCAA and our conference to take the lead on those choices. We will also, as always, be guided by the governor and state government. Our hope is that we will be able to play in the fall, as planned.”

