Michigan Protests Likely Extended Coronavirus Quarantine in State

Michigan protestors gathered in Lansing on Wednesday, April 15 to protest stay-at-home orders from Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The protests, known as Operation Gridlock, led to standstill traffic around the state capitol and many people going against the simple regulations put forward to help limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Unfortunately for those who participated in the ill-advised, poorly thought out protest that further endangered the public, their little shindig may have backfired in a big way with Whitmer saying their actions likely will lead to extended quarantine measures.

Whitmer expressed her disappointment that people were ignoring the stay-at-home order and CDC recommendations by gathering with no masks. She also noted there were Confederate flags visible during the protest and people “handing out candy to little kids barehanded.”

“The sad irony here is that … they don’t like being in this stay-at-home order and they may have just created the need to lengthen it, which is something we’re trying to avoid at all costs,” Whitmer said, as transcribed by the New York Post.

According to Michigan State Police spokeswoman Shanon Banner, an estimated 3,000 to 4,000 people participated in the protest with approximately 150 demonstrating on the steps and main lawn of the state capitol building.

Michigan has seen more than 28,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 1,900 deaths.

