LISTEN: DaBaby ‘Blame It On Baby’ Stream & Download: New Album

DaBaby is back with his new studio album Blame It on Baby which dropped on Friday, April 17. As the follow-up to his highly successful album Kirk which was released last September, DaBaby called on a lineup of top stars to join his latest project.

Blame It on Baby includes features from Future, Quavo, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Ashanti.

Prior to dropping his album, DaBaby took to Instagram to discuss the features and was happy to have his childhood crush join the project.

“I got a song with Ashanti and Megan Thee Stallion,” the rapper said. “A lot of people don’t know, and Ashanti ain’t even know… she used to be my girlfriend. No cap,” he said. “Back in, like ’04, ’05, swear to God.”

DaBaby ‘Blame It On Baby’ Details

Album: ‘Blame It On Baby’

Artist: DaBaby

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Run Time: 13 songs, 34 minutes

Release Date: Friday, April 17 | South Coast Music Group/Interscope Records

DaBaby ‘Blame It On Baby’ Tracklist

CAN’T STOP PICK UP feat/ Quavo LIGHTSKIN SH*T feat/ Future TALK ABOUT IT SAD SH*T FIND MY WAY ROCKSTAR feat. Roddy Ricch JUMP feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again CHAMPION DROP feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie BLAME IT ON BABY NASTY feat. Ashanti & Megan Thee Stallion AMAZING GRACE