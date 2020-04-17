LISTEN: 21 Savage – ‘Secret’ feat Summer Walker (Audio & Lyrics)

21 Savage is teaming up with Summer Walker once again for his new track “Secret” that dropped on Friday, April 17. The two both collaborated with Jhene Aiko for the “Triggered” remix last year and this time they’re bringing a twist to a classic from the late 1990s.

The track samples Xscape’s 1998 hit “My Little Secret” and is produced with Jermaine Dupri.

“Secret” is available on all major streaming services.

Check out the new single below.

21 Savage – “Secret” feat. Summer Walker (Audio & Lyrics)

[Verse 1: 21 Savage]

Got a darkskin girl, 5′ 8″ with the brown eyes

We been up and down, had a couple crashes but she still ride

She go to school, got two jobs, drive the same Kia ’cause it still slide

Work so hard on her off day, she be still tired

I just wanna take away the pain

I just wanna put you up on game

I just wanna help you make you better, wish you would’ve never gave it to that lame

Even if we do our thang, the bond we got can’t be explained

Girl I’m just speakin’ for future reference, ’cause I understand feelings change

[Chorus: Summer Walker]

Oh-oh

Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah

You’re my little secret (Secret)

That’s how we should keep it (How we should keep it)

We should never let ’em know, never let it show

You’re my, you’re my, oh yeah

[Verse 2: Summer Walker]

I don’t care what these hoes think that they got goin’ on

I’ve been here day one, I know what’s goin’ on

You ain’t gotta try to tell me, like I know my place

I never went too far, I always find my way, back to you

Ain’t no way I could lose you

Sometimes it’s just things in life just worth keepin’

Why we ain’t creepin’?

I’m just your little secret

That’s how, we should keep it, yeah babe

‘Cause you know and I know

[Chorus: Summer Walker]

You’re my little secret (Secret)

That’s how we should keep it (How we should keep it)

We should never let ’em know, never let it show

You’re my, you’re my, oh yeah

[Verse 3: 21 Savage]

I hope you had a dream ’bout me

‘Cause I had a dream ’bout you

Hope you been thinking ’bout me

‘Cause I been thinking ’bout you

Girl I’m tryna make you my wife

I done told the thots I’m through

If you ever leave my side, I’ma probably lose my cool

We was in high school and your friends said that it won’t work

From the sixth grade to the ninth grade, she did my homework

Put my pistol in your book bag, you ain’t even own a purse

You done held me down from the jumpstart, you deserve a verse

You my little secret (You my little secret)

That’s how we gon’ keep it (That’s how we gon’ keep it)

Got done gamblin’, feelin’ like Michael, now I’m finna beat it

‘Cause I like a couple pictures on Instagram that don’t mean I’m cheatin’

‘Cause I’m hangin’ out with my dawgs late night that don’t mean I’m cheatin’

[Chorus: Summer Walker]

Oh-oh, oh, yeah-yeah, yeah

You’re my little secret

And that’s how we should keep it

We should never let it, never let it show

‘Cause you know and I know

[Outro: Xscape]

You’re my little secret (Yeah, yeah)

That’s how we should keep it (Yeah)

We should never let it know, never let it show (Oh yeah)

If you know, like I know

We should never let it go