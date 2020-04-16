ESPN continues to get creative in order to produce content during the coronavirus pandemic and the latest original content comes in the form of an EA Sports Madden 20 Celebrity Tournament that will air on the network and social platforms, including ESPN Esports Twitch and YouTube, ESPN Twitter and the ESPN app.

The tournament field includes 16 confirmed participants like NFL stars DeAndre Hopkins, Travis Kelce, and Stefon Diggs; rappers Snoop Dogg, Lil Yachty, and YG; former UFC champions Chris Weidman and Daniel Cormier; personalities like Katie Nolan and Pat McAfee; and many more.

The tournament will kickoff on Sunday, April 19 with a bracket reveal show on ESPN2 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The matches will then begin each day at noon ET beginning on Monday, April 20.

“Like our broader content efforts on digital and social platforms, esports and gaming are core to our audience expansion priority,” said Ryan Spoon, senior vice president of social & digital content, in a statement. “We remain committed to serving all fans, and the Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament is a great way to show that, even though participants are competing against each other, they are all on #oneteam.”

A full look at the participants can be seen below.

ESPN Madden 20 Celebrity Tournament: Full List of Participants

Cam Jordan – New Orleans Saints defensive end

Chris Weidman – UFC athlete and former middleweight champion

Daniel Cormier – UFC athlete and former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion

DeAndre Hopkins – Arizona Cardinals wide receiver

Devonta Freeman – NFL running back

Drew Lock – Denver Broncos quarterback

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown – Baltimore Ravens wide receiver

Katie Nolan – ESPN host, Always Late with Katie Nolan

Lil Yachty – rapper, singer and songwriter

Melvin Gordon – Denver Broncos running back

Omar Raja – ESPN digital and social content commentator

Pat McAfee – ESPN analyst and contributor

Snoop Dogg – rapper, producer, entrepreneur, and actor

Stefon Diggs – Buffalo Bills wide receiver

Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs tight end

YG – rapper and actor