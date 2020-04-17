Disney+ New Releases, May 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of May 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
Among the biggest releases of the month is Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-part docuseries that will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the popular Star Wars television series.
A number of other films and television series will also be hitting Disney+ throughout the month to keep us entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in May 2020.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In May 2020
Released May 1
Awesome Animals (S1)
Birth of Europe (S1)
Bride of Boogedy
Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (S1)
CAR SOS (S1 – S7)
Disney Kirby Buckets (S1-S3)
George of the Jungle
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco
How to Play Baseball
In Beaver Valley
Lost Treasures of Egypt (S1)
Love & Vets (S1)
Nature’s Half Acre
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Prairie Dog Manor (S1)
Primal Survivor (S1-S4)
Prowlers of the Everglades
Secrets of the Zoo
Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa
Survive the Tribe (S1)
United States of Animals (S1)
Unlikely Animal Friends (S3)
Water Birds
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 711, “Shattered”
Be Our Chef: Episode 106, “Slimy Yet Satisfying”
Disney Family Sundays: Episode 126, “Star Wars: Clock”
One Day at Disney: Episode 122, “Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor”
Prop Culture: Series Premiere: All 8 Episodes Available
Released May 2
John Carter
Released May 4
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Episode 101, “Directing”
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 712, “Victory and Death”
Released May 8
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Episode 102, “Legacy”
Be Our Chef: Episode 107, “Anyone Can Cook”
Disney Family Sundays: Episode 127, “Star Wars: Hanging Art”
One Day at Disney: Episode 123, “Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host”
Disney Insider: Episode 105, “Running through Disney, Sorcerer’s Arena, Opening the Archives”
Released May 15
Furry Files
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Episode 103, “Cast”
Be Our Chef: Episode 108, “Worth Melting For”
Disney Family Sundays: Episode 128, “Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass”
One Day at Disney: Episode 124, “Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand”
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: Episode 101, “Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs”
Released May 22
The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story
Disney Just Roll With It (S1)
Disney Mech-X4 (S1-2)
Disney Vampirina (S2)
Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Heartland Docs, DVM (S1)
Hello, Dolly!
Marvel’s Future Adventures (S2)
The Big Fib: All 15 Episodes Available
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Episode 104, “Technology”
Be Our Chef: Episode 109, “Tiana’s Place”
Disney Family Sundays: Episode 129, “Bambi: Lanterns”
One Day at Disney: Episode 125, “Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer”
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: Episode 102, “Dogs & Cheetahs & Companion Dogs”
Released May 29
Disney Doc McStuffins (S5)
Disney Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (S1)
Disney The Evermoor Chronicles (S1-2)
Mickey and the Seal
The Moon-Spinners
Violetta (S2)
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Episode 105, “Practical”
Be Our Chef: Episode 110, “Woody’s Lunchbox”
Disney Family Sundays: Episode 130, “Nightmare Before Christmas: Candy Bowl”
One Day at Disney: Episode 126, “Jerome Raft: Pixar Sculptor”
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: Episode 103, “Mascot Dogs & Guide Dogs for Runners”