Disney+ New Releases, May 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of May 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Among the biggest releases of the month is Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-part docuseries that will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the popular Star Wars television series.

A number of other films and television series will also be hitting Disney+ throughout the month to keep us entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in May 2020.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In May 2020

Released May 1

Awesome Animals (S1)

Birth of Europe (S1)

Bride of Boogedy

Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (S1)

CAR SOS (S1 – S7)

Disney Kirby Buckets (S1-S3)

George of the Jungle

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco

How to Play Baseball

In Beaver Valley

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S1)

Love & Vets (S1)

Nature’s Half Acre

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Prairie Dog Manor (S1)

Primal Survivor (S1-S4)

Prowlers of the Everglades

Secrets of the Zoo

Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa

Survive the Tribe (S1)

United States of Animals (S1)

Unlikely Animal Friends (S3)

Water Birds

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 711, “Shattered”

Be Our Chef: Episode 106, “Slimy Yet Satisfying”

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 126, “Star Wars: Clock”

One Day at Disney: Episode 122, “Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor”

Prop Culture: Series Premiere: All 8 Episodes Available

Released May 2

John Carter

Released May 4

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Episode 101, “Directing”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 712, “Victory and Death”

Released May 8

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Episode 102, “Legacy”

Be Our Chef: Episode 107, “Anyone Can Cook”

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 127, “Star Wars: Hanging Art”

One Day at Disney: Episode 123, “Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host”

Disney Insider: Episode 105, “Running through Disney, Sorcerer’s Arena, Opening the Archives”

Released May 15

Furry Files

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Episode 103, “Cast”

Be Our Chef: Episode 108, “Worth Melting For”

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 128, “Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass”

One Day at Disney: Episode 124, “Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: Episode 101, “Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs”

Released May 22

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story

Disney Just Roll With It (S1)

Disney Mech-X4 (S1-2)

Disney Vampirina (S2)

Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Heartland Docs, DVM (S1)

Hello, Dolly!

Marvel’s Future Adventures (S2)

The Big Fib: All 15 Episodes Available

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Episode 104, “Technology”

Be Our Chef: Episode 109, “Tiana’s Place”

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 129, “Bambi: Lanterns”

One Day at Disney: Episode 125, “Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: Episode 102, “Dogs & Cheetahs & Companion Dogs”

Released May 29

Disney Doc McStuffins (S5)

Disney Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (S1)

Disney The Evermoor Chronicles (S1-2)

Mickey and the Seal

The Moon-Spinners

Violetta (S2)

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Episode 105, “Practical”

Be Our Chef: Episode 110, “Woody’s Lunchbox”

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 130, “Nightmare Before Christmas: Candy Bowl”

One Day at Disney: Episode 126, “Jerome Raft: Pixar Sculptor”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: Episode 103, “Mascot Dogs & Guide Dogs for Runners”