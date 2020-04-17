The late Juice WRLD has another posthumous verse after the release of the Anuel AA and Rvssian collaboration “No Me Ame” — which translates to “Don’t Love Me.” The song dropped on Friday, April 17 along with an official music video.

In the video, Juice WRLD appears as an angel.

“Don’t get too attatched, I’m bad news/ I’ll break your heart, leave it permanent like gettin ‘a tattoo/ I’ll do you worse than your ex-boyfriend did you/ Next thing you know, you’ll be seeing shadows in your room/ I know you’ve seen me on TV and on the internet/ Tryna get over me but the hurting isn’t finished yet/ Ooh, I’ma still make love to you/ I’ma still take drugs for you,” Juice WRLD sings on his verse.

Juice’s vocals are also featured in the chorus, singing: “Don’ t you love me, don’t you love me/ Don’t call me and, baby, don ‘t claim me/ I call you then we fight and then we make up/ We catch a body in the bed but don’t catch feelings.”

This is just the latest posthumous release for Juice WRLD after appearing on tracks with Eminem, G Herbo, and YNW Melly.

You can check out the music video below.

Anuel AA, Rvssian, Juice WRLD – No Me Ame (Official Video)

[Intro: Anuel AA]

Uah

Hey, Rvssian

[Pre-Chorus: Anuel AA]

I always call you late at night (At night)

Almost always after 12 o’clock (from 12)

If sex is ‘a religion then we are’ god ‘

But we are not’ JAY-Z or Beyoncé (Uah)

[Chorus: Anuel AA & Juice WRLD ]

Don’t love me, ‘don’t love me, don’t love me’ (Eh -eh)

Do not call me ‘, baby, do not complain’ (Eh-eh)

I call you, baby, we kill ourselves’ (Uah)

What if I do not ‘go’ in feeling ‘we fight’ (We fight ‘)

Don’ t you love me, don’t you love me (Uah)

Don’t call me and, baby, don ‘t claim me (Eh-eh)

I call you then we fight and then we make up(Eh-eh)

We catch a body in the bed but don’t catch feelings

[Verse 1: Anuel AA]

You don’t understand ‘that I hate you (Yeh)

That you made me a demon (Yeh)

That I gave you the ring and you screwed up the marriage (Uah)

And love is not blind

Blind and ‘the one who persecutes the one who does not want it (The one who does not want it’)

Why do you suggest ‘that I stay with you? (With you)

How am I going to love you, if I do not love myself? (Uah)

And what he wants is eroticism

And I make you get wet ‘(You get wet’)

And not ‘at baptism (Yeah-yeah)

I make you, ma’, I make you an exorcism, yeah (Uah)

[Chorus: Anuel AA & Juice WRLD ]

Don’t love me ‘, don’t love me, don’t love me’ (Eh-eh)

Don’t call me ‘, baby, don’t claim me’ (Eh-eh)

I call you, baby, we kill ourselves ‘(Uah)

What if we don’t’ go ‘in the feeling’ we fight ‘(We fight’)

Don’t you love me, don’t you love me (Uah)

Don’t call me and, baby, don’t claim me (Eh-eh)

I call you then we fight and then we make up (No, no)

We catch a body in the bed but don’t catch feelings

[Verse 2: Juice WRLD]

Don’t get too attatched, I’m bad news ( I’m bad news )

I’ll break your heart, leave it permanent like gettin ‘a tattoo

I’ll do you worse than your ex-boyfriend did you ( Uah )

Next thing you know, you’ll be seeing shadows in your room (Room)

I know you’ve seen me on TV and on the internet

Tryna get over me but the hurting isn’t finished yet

Ooh, I’ma still make love to you

I’ma still take drugs for you

[Pre-Chorus: Anuel AA]

I always call you late at night (At night)

Almost always after ‘of the 12 (of the 12)

If sex and’ a religion then we are ‘god’

But we are not ‘JAY-Z or Beyoncé (Uah)

[Chorus: Anuel AA & Juice WRLD ]

Don’t love me ‘, don’t love me, don’t love me’ (Eh-eh)

Don’t call me ‘, baby, don’t claim me’ (Eh-eh)

I call you, baby, we kill ourselves ‘(Uah)

That if we don’t’ go ‘in the feeling’ we fight ‘(We fight’)

Don’t you love me, don’t you love me (Uah)

Don’t call me and, baby, don’t claim me (Eh-eh)

I call you then we fight and then we make up (No, no)

We catch a body in the bed but don’t catch feelings

[Outro: Anuel AA]

Anuel

Mera, tell me, Rvssian, lo ‘ Illuminati, huh?

He gave of the trap, did you hear, baby?

Real to death, baby

Brr