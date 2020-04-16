Howard Finkel, the legendary WWE Hall of Fame announcer, has passed away at age 69. WWE announced the heartbreaking news in a statement on Thursday, April 16.

“When considering the greatest ring announcers in the history of sports and sports-entertainment, you’d be hard-pressed to name one better than Howard Finkel. A native of Newark, NJ, “The Fink” — a label that had been attached affectionately to Howard over the years — made his ring announcing debut at Madison Square Garden in 1977 for WWE’s predecessor, WWWF.

By 1979, Finkel was the full-time ring announcer for WWWF, and when WWE was established in 1980, The Fink became the first — and eventually longest-serving — employee.”

The Fink was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 4, 2009.

Finkel is known for his distinctive voice which was a part of many of WWE’s most memorable matches and moments highlighted by his signature line, “and NEEEEW World Champion!”

Our deepest condolences go out to Finkel’s family and friends during this difficult time.

