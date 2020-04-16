Los Angeles Could Ban Large Public Gatherings Until 2021

Los Angeles, California may not have an opportunity to see life return to normal until 2021, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti. During an appearance on CNN, Garcetti confirmed a report from the Los Angeles Times that Los Angeles could ban mass large gatherings in public until 2021.

Garcetti discussed the possibility during an appearance on The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.

“It’s difficult to imagine us getting together in the thousands anytime soon, so I think we should be prepared for that this year,” Garcetti said, as transcribed by Complex. “I think we all have never wanted science to work so quickly. But until there’s either a vaccine, some sort of pharmaceutical intervention or herd immunity, the science is the science. And public health officials have been very clear we have miles and miles to walk before we can be back in those environments.”

While large gatherings may not take place, Garcetti hopes that major sports leagues would be able to adapt — likely meaning holding events without any crowds.

“It is so important for us, even as we’re physically distanced, to have that spiritual and social connection—something that we’re doing very much in Los Angeles during this [crisis] …” he added. “People have to think of about this way: It’s not a mayor bringing bad news about these things. These have been immensely difficult decisions to make psychologically, but I’ve always been very clear of mind.”

While it is very possible that public gatherings may be unlikely until 2021, let’s hope that Garcetti and other officials are simply erring on the side of caution.

