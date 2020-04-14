If people were unhappy with Arizona’s decision to consider golf an essential activity during the coronavirus pandemic, the decision in Florida will really get them worked up. In a memo from Jared Moskowitz, state coordinating officer for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, professional sports were deemed “essential activities.”

The ruling gained attention after WWE decided to return to live shows at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with no fans.

In fact, because of the ruling, live sports could be held in Florida as long as there are empty arenas.

“Employees at a professional sports and media production with a national audience — including any athletes, entertainers, production team, executive team, media team and any others necessary to facilitate including services supporting such production — only if the location is closed to the general public,” the memo said.

