Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe & Gianna on Mamba Day

Vanessa Bryant is honoring her late husband Kobe and 13-year-old daughter Gianna on Mamba Day. Vanessa shared a heart-wrenching message on social media about her family and Kobe’s career.

“My husband worked his ass off for 20 years. Gave it his all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time. He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls lives. He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement,” she wrote on Instagram.

“We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, he opened Granity studios, he became a 5x best selling author and coached Gianna’s basketball team in that time. She worked hard and gave her all 7 days a week just like her daddy. I wish I could back to that morning, every day. I wish they had a normal local game on 1/26. Life truly isn’t fair. This is just senseless.”

April 13 is known as Mamba Day and was the date that Kobe dropped 60 points in what would be the final game of his NBA career.

Throughout his career, Kobe scored 33,643 points, won five championships, two Finals MVPs, one NBA MVP, and made the All-Star team an impressive 18 times.

Our deepest condolences continue to go out to the Bryant family and the others who lost loved ones during the tragic accident.