Joe Exotic Has An Adult Son & Secret Ex-Wife

Joe Exotic became the star we all needed during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to the hit Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. But as it turns out, there are some things in the documentary that may have slipped past us on a first watch.

According to producer Rick Kirkham, Joe Exotic has an adult son who was actually featured in the documentary.

Along with his son, Joe Exotic, who is openly gay and had two husbands, also had a secret ex-wife.

Very few people realize Joe was married to a woman years before,” Kirkham said during a livestream Q&A session. “He had children and his son came to work at the zoo the summer that I was there, the very first summer.

“His son Brandon is in the documentary and I’m surprised that the documentary didn’t bring that up,” he said of the reality TV Star whose relationships with men were central to much of the show. Joe treated his son worse than he treated the other employees. He expected more out of him, he expected him to take more leadership and do harder work. He had his son sweeping the park instead of giving him a decent job, feeding the animals or something like that. It was almost as though he regretted having a child, that he regretted having been married.”

According to the Daily Mail, Joe Exotic was “in and out of Brandon’s life when he was growing up.”

Brandon Chappell is now 38 years old and is the father of three children of his own.