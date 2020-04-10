XXXTentacion’s estate released the new music video directed by Eif Rivera for his song “School Shooters”, featuring Lil Wayne. The music video dropped on Friday, April 10, and began with a teen being bullied in a school bathroom before going through the thoughts of taking a gun to school and attacking his classmates.

The song was par of Bad Vibes Forever, the rapper’s final studio album.

The video directs listeners and viewers to the government’s Stop Bullying site, and starts with a tribute to the victims of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida. “This video is dedicated to Anthony Borges and the 17 victims of Stoneman Douglas High School,” a message at the beginning of the video reads.

XXXtentacion was shot and killed at age 20 in Miami, Florida on Monday, June 18. The controversial rapper had a long list of disturbing domestic violence incidents and legal issues. XXXtentacion was leaving a motorsports shop at the time he was shot and killed in what has being described as a targeted robbery.

Dedrick D. Williams was arrested in connection to the shooting death of rapper XXXtentacion, whose name is Jahseh Onfroy.

You can check out the official music video and lyrics below.

XXXTENTACION – ‘School Shooters’ (feat. Lil Wayne) Video & Lyrics

[Chorus: XXXTENTACION]

I drink blood of school shooters

Slit throat, loose screws get f*cked up

Hang his ass from flagpoles with sad souls

The innocent, who the f*ck’s protecting us?

Boy, you better buckle up ’cause I got questions for you f*cks, I’ve had enough

[Verse: Lil Wayne]

Triple X, I just popped a triple X, uh

A school shooter, I just need attention, yeah, uh

Tell the principal, I ain’t got no principles

I don’t need no school, I got internet, yeah

Kids at school calling me different, yeah

So I’m tryna work on my differences, yeah

Cool kids at school smoke bigarettes

Teens with nicotine or with liquor breath

Or the semi-TEC at school, what’s the bigger threat?

Intellect mixed with inner stress

That’s a recipe for disaster

If you don’t believe me, go ask any chef

School shooter, I just need mental help

Saved by the bell, I can’t hear the bell

Give me bad grades, I don’t give a F

Get in front of my classmates and kill myself

[Chorus: XXXTENTACION]

I drink blood of school shooters

Slit throat, loose screws get f*cked up

Hang his ass from flagpoles with sad souls

The innocent, who the f*ck’s protecting us?

Boy, you better buckle up ’cause I got questions for you f*cks, I’ve had enough

[Outro: XXXTENTACION & Lil Wayne]

Ah, I got a question, where was protection?

How did this happen? Can we go backwards? (Can we go backwards? Can we go backwards? Can we go backwards?)

I got a question

I got a question, I got a question, shooter

School shooter, I taught ’em a lesson

Yeah