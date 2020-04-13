Amazon’s Bezos Gives Billions To Fight Climate Change

Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world with an estimated net worth of $130 billion has decided to join the fight against “the biggest threat to our planet”. That threat is climate change and Bezos plans on using his strongest weapon, his resources, to make an impact in that fight. Bezos announced that he is starting the Bezos Earth Fund, donating a grand total of $10 billion dollars to the cause and people who are fighting the issue head-on. He will be dispersing the $10 billion dollars through grants beginning this summer.

The decision to create the fund is the culmination of events that have occurred in the past several months. Bezos was one of the few billionaires who did not sign the Giving Pledge. The Giving Pledge is a commitment made to give away more than half of their wealth while they are alive or through their will once they pass away. Bezos was the only American among the world’s five richest people who didn’t sign the pledge. In September, Bezos made a pledge of his own. The CEO of Amazon announced Amazon’s climate pledge to get the company carbon-neutral by 2040, 100% renewable energy by 2030, and 100,000 electric delivery vehicles by 2030. This was spurred by his employees taking a stand and speaking out on the company’s shortcomings regarding climate change. More than 350 employees signed their names on a blog calling for net-zero emissions by 2030, among other requests.

Bezos, the Amazon CEO, feels very strongly about protecting the Earth and making the necessary changes to help make it a better place to live.