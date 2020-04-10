The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is now the leading cause of death in the United States. The virus has surpassed heart disease and cancer as the No. 1 cause of death in America during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Newsweek.

The data was published in a graph by San Diego physician Dr. Maria Danilychev.

The data shows coronavirus leads to 1,970 deaths per day in the country, compared to 1,774 deaths per day by heart disease and 1,641 to cancer. According to Johns Hopkins University, there are over 432,000 cases of COVID-19 in the United States and over 1.4 million cases globally.

The good news, however, is that the projected number of deaths is significantly lower than when the outbreak first started.

From the report:

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the U.S., many have speculated how many deaths it will cause over an extended period of time. Initial projections from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, led by Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci were between 100,000 and 240,000 U.S. deaths. These projections have recently decreased in a model produced by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle (IHME). On April 8, the IHME estimated 60,415 U.S. deaths related to the coronavirus.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 16,600 deaths in the United States which surpasses and nearly triples the death toll of the September 11 terrorist in New York City — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.