Cardi B unloaded on young Bernie Sanders supporters after the Vermont Senator announced he was dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, clearing the path for former Vice President Joe Biden to win the Democratic nomination.

The rapper has been a staunch supporter of Bernie Sanders, and blamed his young supporters for not showing up to the polls.

“I’m really upset at everybody, because as you guys know… Bernie dropped out of the race,” she remarked on her stream, which brought in over 125k viewers. “I see a lot of young people on the Internet always lying. Y’all motherf*ckers, y’all young motherf*ckrs. … I see all over Twitter, ‘I love Bernie.’ Y’all wasn’t voting, y’all wasn’t voting, what the f*ck was up with that? [Older Republicans] are the people that are voting. Those are the people that are voting and because of that, that means Bernie is out of the motherf*cking race.

“I do not want 45 to be president again, now y’all this sh*t is very f*cking serious. We got no f*cking time to play around. … Do you really want 45 to be in charge of the recession?”

Cardi B added she will do more research on Joe Biden before deciding whether she will endorse him. You can check out her full comments below.

Cardi B talks about the Coronavirus, Bernie Sanders dropping out of the 2020 democratic race, and Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/OdAfp403Mw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 9, 2020

Last Spring, the Democratic presidential frontrunner joined forces with Cardi for a campaign video aimed at young voters which touched on a number of major issues like jobs, healthcare and police brutality.

Sanders had also previously shared his appreciation for Cardi B during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

“I know her,” Sanders said. “We have talked on the phone on several occasions. She is really smart and she is deeply concerned about what’s happening in this country. That’s the truth. She comes from a humble background and she knows what it’s like to live in poverty, to struggle, and she wants to make sure that we can improve life for working people in this country. I’m delighted that she is a supporter.”

Unfortunately for Cardi and the Bernie Bros, Sanders is now out of the race so we will have to see who she decides to throw her support behind moving forward if she chooses to remain politically engaged after looking into the other candidates more.