Bernie Sanders Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Bernie Sanders is calling it quits. The Vermont Senator is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, clearing the path for former Vice President Joe Biden to win the Democratic nomination.

The primary season has taken a backseat in the news due to the coronavirus pandemic, and campaigns had come to a screeching halt with the ban of mass gatherings in states across the country. Without the ability to hold campaign events, Senator Sanders was unable to build the moment he needed to close the gap between him and Biden.

Sanders made the announcement in a call with his campaign staff, according to CNN.

There was a period of time when Bernie Sanders was the frontrunner thanks to three key wins in early states, but the tide shifted after former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg dropped out and endorsed Biden which brought the moderate coalition together.

The biggest question mark for the Sanders campaign now is whether they will be able to rally their supporters behind Biden. Biden, meanwhile, will also have to reach out to broaden his base of voters.

