WATCH: Melania Trump Gives PSA About Face Coverings During Coronavirus

First Lady Melania Trump is coming forward to share a public service announcement about the coronavirus pandemic. The First Lady issued a PSA on Thursday, April 9, echoing the recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that everyone wear a mask or face covering when they are in public to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The video was recorded outside of the White House.

“As the CDC continues to study the spread of the COVID-19, they’re recommending people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures can be difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies,” the First Lady said.

“Remember, this does not replace the importance of social distancing. It is another recommended guideline to keep us all safe.”

This is likely just one of many appearances in front of the camera for Melania Trump. The White House announced last month that the First Lady will be partnering with major media corporations for a campaign to raise awareness about the novel coronavirus.

You can watch the PSA below.

As the CDC continues to study the spread of the COVID-19, they recommend people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures can be difficult to maintain. Remember, this does not replace the importance of social distancing. pic.twitter.com/eF3o33CUVS — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 9, 2020

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 12,900 deaths in the United States which surpasses and nearly triples the death toll of the September 11 terrorist in New York City — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.