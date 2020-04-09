ViacomCBS is stepping up to help out during the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, April 9, it was announced that the company will be launching a $100 million COVID-19 relief fund that will benefit industry workers who are being impacted by the crisis.

The relief fund is looking to help industry crew members, talent and creative with production halting on a number of shows during the worldwide pandemic.

“One particularly challenging area in this period has been production, as we’ve unfortunately had to pause most of our TV and film productions to protect the health and safety of our cast, crew and communities,” ViacomCBS president and CEO Bob Bakish said in a message to staff, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The emergency fund will be distributed by ViacomCBS to two charities already set up to benefit industry workers; the Motion Picture & Television Fund and The Actors Fund.

