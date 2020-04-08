Survivor 40, Episode 9 Live Stream: Watch ‘Winners at War’ Online

It’s that time of the week again with Survivor returning for Episode 9 of the epic Winners at War season. The season features a cast of previous winners who are battling it out for the $2 million grand prize.

Among those remaining in the game are Tyson Apostol, who battled back from the Edge of Extinction, Michele Fitzgerald, Adam Klein, Tony Vlachos, Kim Spradlin, and Ben Driebergen.

The cast features 10 men and 10 women and has a majority of winners from season 22 and on — excluding season 26 winner John Cochran and season 30 winner Mike Holloway. Some of the “old school” players to see their runs end early were season 3’s Ethan Zohn, two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twin, season 16’s Parvati Shallow, and married couple Boston Rob and Amber Mariano.

The series was filmed between May 22 and June 29, 2019, in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji. It is the eighth consecutive season to be filmed in Fiji and will premiere on February 12, 2020.

All of the information you need to watch Episode 9 of Survivor 40: Winners at War online for free can be seen below.

‘Survivor 40: Winners at War’ Viewing Details

Episode Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

TV Channel: CBS

Online: CBS All Access

How To Watch ‘Survivor: Winners at War’ Online

Looking to catch Episode 9 of ‘Survivor: Winners at War’? You can watch it all live online via CBS All Access. You will need a log-in and password information, and you can watch for free for the first week. And if you don’t have an account, CBS will allow you to create one absolutely for free.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the premiere online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

How to Stream ‘Survivor: Winners at War’ On Mobile

Looking to watch Episode 9 of ‘Survivor: Winners at War’ on your phone, tablet, or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the CBS All Access app. The CBS app is available on the App Store, Google Play store, and Windows Store. All you need to do is download the app and log in with your cable provider information.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch Winners at War for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.