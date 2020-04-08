Apple Music is jumping in to help indie labels during the coronavirus pandemic. The company announced this week that it will be launching a $50 million advanced royalty fund to assist indie labels that are being impacted during shutdowns put in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Labels are “eligible to receive advances if they earned at least $10,000 in quarterly Apple Music revenue,” according to Rolling Stone.

“These are difficult times for the music industry globally,” a letter from Apple Music read. “Livelihoods are at risk, with multiple sources of income that our industry relies on vanishing overnight. Apple has a deep, decades-long history with music, and we are proud to be in close partnership with the best labels and artists in the world. We want to help.

“Today Apple Music is announcing the creation of a $50 million-plus fund available as advances on future royalties to independent labels, to help them pay artists and maintain operations … This offer is in good faith that labels will channel funds to artists and label operations based on financial need.”

The labels also music have a direct distribution deal with the streamer to qualify.

