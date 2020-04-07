UFC 249 is going on as planned, despite the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. UFC president Dana White has been firm in his stance that the show would go on and the Saturday, April 18 date remains targeted as the updated fight card takes shape.

On Monday, April 6, White announced that Tony Ferguson would take on Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship with Khabib Nurmagomedov on lockdown in Russia. A women’s strawweight bout between former champions Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas will serve as the co-main event.

Other bouts on the UFC 249 fight card include Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro, Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price, Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, Ray Borg vs. Marlon Vera, Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens, and more.

As for where the event will take place, Dana White told TMZ Sports that he is working to secure a private island that will serve as the home of weekly UFC events for the foreseeable future.

A look at the latest information regarding UFC 249 can be seen below.

Updated UFC 249 Fight Card

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje – for interim lightweight title

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Alexander Hernandez vs. Omar Morales

Ray Borg vs. Marlon Vera

Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Sam Alvey vs. Ryan Spann

UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje

Date: Saturday, April 18

Location: UFC Fight Island (TBD)

Venue: TBD

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: TBD