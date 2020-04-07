UFC 249 is going on as planned, despite the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. UFC president Dana White has been firm in his stance that the show would go on and the Saturday, April 18 date remains targeted as the updated fight card takes shape.
On Monday, April 6, White announced that Tony Ferguson would take on Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship with Khabib Nurmagomedov on lockdown in Russia. A women’s strawweight bout between former champions Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas will serve as the co-main event.
Other bouts on the UFC 249 fight card include Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro, Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price, Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, Ray Borg vs. Marlon Vera, Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens, and more.
As for where the event will take place, Dana White told TMZ Sports that he is working to secure a private island that will serve as the home of weekly UFC events for the foreseeable future.
A look at the latest information regarding UFC 249 can be seen below.
Updated UFC 249 Fight Card
- Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje – for interim lightweight title
- Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
- Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro
- Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price
- Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens
- Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Omar Morales
- Ray Borg vs. Marlon Vera
- Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy
- Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras
- Sam Alvey vs. Ryan Spann
UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje
Date: Saturday, April 18
Location: UFC Fight Island (TBD)
Venue: TBD
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: TBD