Stephanie Grisham Leaves Role as White House Press Secretary

Stephanie Grisham is stepping down from her role as White House Press Secretary, despite never giving a public press briefing during her time in the role. Grisham spent less than one year in the role and has decided to move from the East Wing back to the West Wing to lead First Lady Melania Trump’s staff.

“I continue to be honored to serve both the President and First Lady in the Administration,” Grisham said in a statement. “My replacements will be announced in the coming days and I will stay in the West Wing to help with a smooth transition for as long as needed.”

The First Lady also welcomed Grisham back to the East Wing.

Stephanie Grisham is leaving her role as the White House Press Secretary and becoming the chief of staff to First Lady Melania Trump. Grisham never held a single White House briefing. Here's the White House's official announcement. pic.twitter.com/eDuzwd34hY — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 7, 2020

“I am excited to welcome Stephanie back to the team in this new role,” Melania Trump said. “She has been a mainstay and true leader in the Administration from even before day one, and I know she will excel as Chief of Staff. I appreciate all that Lindsay Reynolds did over the past three years, and wish her well in her future endeavors.”

Reynolds had resigned last week to spend more time with her family.

Grisham’s relocation back to the East Wing, however, continues her strong loyalty to the Trumps. While there has been mass turnover on the staff during the administration, Grisham is one of the lone White House staff members who was a part of Donald Trump‘s 2016 presidential campaign.