UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently in intensive care after suffering coronavirus symptoms. After initially going to the hospital for routine tests, it was revealed by a spokesperson that the 55-year-old prime minister has since seen his symptoms worsen.

As a result, Johnson has been transported to the intensive care unit.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize “where necessary,” according to a statement.

“Since Sunday evening, the prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus,’ a statement read, via BBC.com.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.”

Johnson had previously revealed he was taken to the hospital for his symptoms.

“Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe,” Johnson wrote in a statement. “I’d like to say thank you to all the brialliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain.”

