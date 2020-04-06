Coronavirus Lockdown: Most Thrilling Action Films Available on HBO

During the coronavirus pandemic, most of the United States is on lockdown. That means millions of American citizens are dealing with boredom and anxiety during the outbreak, so we are desperate for any form of entertainment.
Luckily, the fine folks at HBO are here to help us out.
In a press release, Warner Media shared the most thrilling action movies that are available to stream on HBO, TBS, and TNT while staying safe at home. Among the films that will be available are Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum, Quantum of Solace.
Along with the action films on HBO, Warner Media also dropped the best films on TBS and TNT.
You can check out the full lists below.
Most Thrilling Action Films Available on HBO, TBS & TNT
HBO
- The Abyss
- Alita: Battle Angel
- Anna
- Aquaman
- Armageddon
- Casino Royale (2006)
- Cold Pursuit
- The Day After Tomorrow
- Die Hard
- Die Hard 2
- Die Hard with a Vengeance
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
- Fast Five
- King Arthur
- Grosse Pointe Blank
- Get Carter
- Green Lantern
- Hellboy
- The Island
- John Wick 3- Parabellum
- Judge Dredd
- The Kitchen
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- The Predator
- Quantum of Solace
- The Recruit
- Rise of the Plant of the Apes
- Rush Hour 2
- Shaft
- Shazam!
- Sucker Punch
- True Lies
- Valkyrie
- War of the Worlds
- X-Men Dark Phoenix
- X-Men
TNT + TBS*
- 300: Rise of an Empire
- 47 Ronin
- A Good Day to Die Hard
- Ant-Man
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Black Panther
- The Dark Knight Rises
- The Dukes of Hazzard
- Eagle Eye (TNT)
- Elysium
- Geostorm
- Godzilla
- Immortals (TBS)
- Into the Storm
- Jack Reacher (TNT)
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
- Jonah Hex
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Justice League (2017)
- London Has Fallen (TNT)
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
- Non-Stop
- One for the Money
- Pain and Gain (TNT)
- Run All Night
- Shooter
- Suicide Squad (2016)
- Taken 2
- Thor 3: Ragnarok
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (TBS)
- Transformers (2007)
- Walking Tall
- The Wolverine
*Films are available on both TBS and TNT unless noted otherwise.