Coronavirus Lockdown: Most Thrilling Action Films Available on HBO

During the coronavirus pandemic, most of the United States is on lockdown. That means millions of American citizens are dealing with boredom and anxiety during the outbreak, so we are desperate for any form of entertainment.

Luckily, the fine folks at HBO are here to help us out.

In a press release, Warner Media shared the most thrilling action movies that are available to stream on HBO, TBS, and TNT while staying safe at home. Among the films that will be available are Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum, Quantum of Solace.

Along with the action films on HBO, Warner Media also dropped the best films on TBS and TNT.

You can check out the full lists below.

Most Thrilling Action Films Available on HBO, TBS & TNT

HBO

The Abyss

Alita: Battle Angel

Anna

Aquaman

Armageddon

Casino Royale (2006)

Cold Pursuit

The Day After Tomorrow

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard with a Vengeance

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Fast Five

King Arthur

Grosse Pointe Blank

Get Carter

Green Lantern

Hellboy

The Island

John Wick 3- Parabellum

Judge Dredd

The Kitchen

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

The Predator

Quantum of Solace

The Recruit

Rise of the Plant of the Apes

Rush Hour 2

Shaft

Shazam!

Sucker Punch

True Lies

Valkyrie

War of the Worlds

X-Men Dark Phoenix

X-Men

TNT + TBS*

300: Rise of an Empire

47 Ronin

A Good Day to Die Hard

Ant-Man

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Black Panther

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dukes of Hazzard

Eagle Eye (TNT)

Elysium

Geostorm

Godzilla

Immortals (TBS)

Into the Storm

Jack Reacher (TNT)

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Jonah Hex

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Justice League (2017)

London Has Fallen (TNT)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Non-Stop

One for the Money

Pain and Gain (TNT)

Run All Night

Shooter

Suicide Squad (2016)

Taken 2

Thor 3: Ragnarok

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (TBS)

Transformers (2007)

Walking Tall

The Wolverine

*Films are available on both TBS and TNT unless noted otherwise.