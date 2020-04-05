WrestleMania 36, Night 2 Live Stream: How To Watch WWE PPV Online

WrestleMania 36 kicked off on Saturday night with the first of two nights at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The event was initially set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, but it was forced to be moved behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After eight matches on Night 1, Night 2 will include nine matches including the WWE Championship, NXT Women’s Championship, SmackDown Women’s Championship, and Raw Tag Team Championship matches.

The Night 2 matches for WrestleMania 36 include:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (Firefly Funhouse Match)

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks (Elimination Match)

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Natalya vs. Liv Morgan (Kickoff Show)

Below is all of the information you will need to catch Night 2 of the event from the opening match.

WrestleMania 36: Start Time & Viewing Details

Event: WrestleMania 36, Night 2

Date: Sunday, April 5

Location: Orlando, Florida

Venue: WWE Performance Center

Main Card Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, WWE Network

How To Watch WrestleMania 36 Online

Want to watch WrestleMania 36 live on your computer screen? Well, good news, bro: I got you covered! First, you’ll need to sign up for the WWE Network, and you can do so on the WWE website. The first month is absolutely free, and every additional month will cost $9.99. That one-month free trial is hard to pass up on! Free is definitely good.

But don’t forget that you can watch the kickoff show online without a subscription. You can watch the WrestleMania 34 kickoff live stream for free on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, as well as on the WWE Network.

How To Stream WrestleMania 36 on Your Phone, Tablet, or Mobile Device

If you don’t have the WWE Network, you’re going to need it to watch this event. There’s no time to waste. Go on the WWE website and sign-up right now! The first month is free, which is pretty badass if you ask me. All the other months will require a fee of $9.99, and you can watch hundreds of hours of your favorite wrestling shows, including old-school action from WCW, ECW, NWA and WWE’s infamous Attitude Era. You’ll also be able to watch each month’s big event live and at any time you want afterward.

But to watch WrestleMania 36 on your tablet or mobile device, you’re going to need to download the WWE App. This app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

How To Watch WrestleMania 36 on TV

Want to watch WrestleMania 36 the old school way? First, you’ll need to be a subscriber to the WWE Network. If you’re not a subscriber then click right here for your free one-month trial. If you don’t like this streaming service then you can cancel at any time.