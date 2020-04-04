WrestleMania 36, Night 1 Live Stream: How To Watch WWE PPV Online

WrestleMania 36 takes place this weekend over the course of two nights. After being moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be held without fans at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Opening night of WrestleMania will feature eight matches, including a Boneyard Match between the legendary Undertaker and AJ Styles.

The WWE Universal Championship, Women’s Tag Team Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Championship, Raw Women’s Championship, and Intercontinental Championship will all be on the line.

The Night 1 matches for WrestleMania 36 include:

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baezler

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs Daniel Bryan

Smackdown Tag Team Championship: Kofi Kingston vs. John Morrison (c) vs. Jey Uso

Elias vs. King Corbin

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman

Below is all of the information you will need to catch the event from the opening match.

WrestleMania 36: Start Time & Viewing Details

Event: WrestleMania 36

Date: Saturday, April 4

Location: Orlando, Florida

Venue: WWE Performance Center

Main Card Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, WWE Network

How To Watch WrestleMania 36 Online

Want to watch WrestleMania 36 live on your computer screen? Well, good news, bro: I got you covered! First, you’ll need to sign up for the WWE Network, and you can do so on the WWE website. The first month is absolutely free, and every additional month will cost $9.99. That one-month free trial is hard to pass up on! Free is definitely good.

But don’t forget that you can watch the kickoff show online without a subscription. You can watch the WrestleMania 34 kickoff live stream for free on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, as well as on the WWE Network.

How To Stream WrestleMania 36 on Your Phone, Tablet, or Mobile Device

If you don’t have the WWE Network, you’re going to need it to watch this event. There’s no time to waste. Go on the WWE website and sign-up right now! The first month is free, which is pretty badass if you ask me. All the other months will require a fee of $9.99, and you can watch hundreds of hours of your favorite wrestling shows, including old-school action from WCW, ECW, NWA and WWE’s infamous Attitude Era. You’ll also be able to watch each month’s big event live and at any time you want afterward.

But to watch WrestleMania 36 on your tablet or mobile device, you’re going to need to download the WWE App. This app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

How To Watch WrestleMania 36 on TV

Want to watch WrestleMania 36 the old school way? First, you’ll need to be a subscriber to the WWE Network. If you’re not a subscriber then click right here for your free one-month trial. If you don’t like this streaming service then you can cancel at any time.