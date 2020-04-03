NBA 2K Players Tournament Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The NBA 2K Players Tournament starts on Friday, April 3, as we welcome some competition back into our lives. The event will feature 16 NBA players and will air on the ESPN family of networks as they fight for a $100,000 prize they will donate to charity.

The tournament will tip-off on Friday, April 3 and run through April 11. Episodes will run on ESPN from 7:30 pm ET until 8:30 p.m. ET before switching to ESPN2 until 11:30 pm ET, according to the release.

Kevin Durant, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, and Devin Booker are among the participants.

The league suspended the season on March 11, 2020, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and there is no word on when or if play will resume this season.

All of the information you need to tune in to the start of the tournament can be seen below.

NBA 2K Players Tournament Details: Time, Channel & Live Stream

Event: NBA 2K Players Tournament

Date: Friday, April 3

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

How To Live Stream NBA 2K Players Tournament Online

You can live stream the TV premiere of the NBA 2K Players Tournament online with on WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

You can also watch Qualified at any time if you sign up for ESPN’s subscription streaming service ESPN+.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet.

The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

How To Live Stream NBA 2K Players Tournament On Mobile Device

You can watch live stream the ESPN premiere of the NBA 2K Players Tournament on the WatchESPN app, which is available for app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store. You will need to sign in with your cable provided information.

You can also watch Qualified on your mobile device at anytime on ESPN+, which can be accessed on the ESPN app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play. You will need to sign in with your ESPN+ login information to watch the stream.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.