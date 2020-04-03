Drake is here to help us all during the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, April 3, Drake dropped the official music video for his new single “Toosie Slide” which has inspired a new TikTok challenge during the ongoing lockdown.

“It go right foot up, left foot, slide/Left foot up, right foot, slide,” the song says. “Basically, I’m saying, either way, we ’bout to slide/Can’t let this one slide.”

The song was a collaboration with social media influencer Toosie.

“Drake hit me up and was like, ‘Yo, I need your help,'” he told Rolling Stone. “So he sends the record. It was just an idea at the time. It was just the hook and a verse. I came up with this dance. [Drake said,] ‘What you think? You think you can come up with a dance for this song that I made?’ So I sit down, listen to it. Luckily, I’m at Ayo and Teo’s house with Hii Key and all of us. We all chilling. We came up with it pretty fast. We just all pieced it together. We all contributed.”

You can check out the music video below.

WATCH: Drake ‘Toosie Slide’ Music Video & Lyrics

[Pre-Chorus]

Black leather glove, no sequins

Buckles on the jacket, it’s Alyx sh*t

Nike crossbody, got a piece in it

Got a dance, but it’s really on some street sh*t

I’ma show you how to get it

[Chorus]

It go right foot up, left foot, slide

Left foot up, right foot, slide

Basically, I’m sayin’ either way, we ’bout to slide, ayy

Can’t let this one slide, ayy

[Post-Chorus]

Don’t you wanna dance with me? No?

I could dance like Michael Jackson

I could give you thug passion

It’s a Thriller in the trap where we from

Baby, don’t you wanna dance with me? No?

I could dance like Michael Jackson

I could give you satisfaction

And you know we out here every day with it

I’ma show you how to get it

[Chorus]

It go right foot up, left foot, slide

Left foot up, right foot, slide

Basically, I’m sayin’, either way, we ’bout to slide, ayy

Can’t let this one slide, ayy (Who’s bad?)

[Verse 1]

Two thousand shorties wanna tie the knot, ayy, yeah

Two hundred shooters on my brother’s block, woah, yeah

Petal off a rose like I love her not, maybe not

I don’t know what’s wrong with me, I can’t stop, woah, yeah

Won’t stop, woah, yeah, never stop

Got so many opps, I be mistakin’ opps for other opps

Got so many people that I love out of troubled spots

Other than the family I got, it’s either you or me

That’s just how I think, it’s either you or me

This life got too deep for you, baby

Two or three of us about to creep where they stayin’

[Pre-Chorus]

Black leather glove, no sequins

Buckles on the jacket, it’s Alyx sh*t

Nike crossbody, got a piece in it

Got a dance, but it’s really on some street sh*t

I’ma show you how to get it

[Chorus]

It go right foot up, left foot, slide

Left foot up, right foot, slide

Basically, I’m sayin’ either way, we ’bout to slide, ayy

Can’t let this one slide, ayy (Who’s bad?)

[Verse 2]

Toosie slide, then I hit it double-time

Then I hit a spin ’cause we spun their block a couple times

If it’s not the right time, there’ll always be another time

I’m not even trippin’, we’ll just see ’em in the summertime, woah, yeah

Can’t describe the pressure I be puttin’ on myself, yeah

Really, I just can’t afford to lose nobody else, yeah

If they movin’ shaky, we’ll just do this sh*t ourselves, woah

If I’m movin’ shaky, Chubbs’ll do this sh*t himself, yeah

Solo niggas, only YOLO, for real

Heard a lot about you but we don’t know for real

Next time, guarantee the truth’ll get revealed

[Pre-Chorus]

Black leather gloves, no sequins, yeah

Buckles on the jacket, it’s Alyx sh*t

Nike crossbody, got a piece in it

Got a dance, but it’s really on some street sh*t

I’ma show you how

[Chorus]

It go right foot up, left foot, slide

Left foot up, right foot, slide

Basically, I’m sayin’ either way we ’bout to slide, ayy

Can’t let this one slide, ayy

[Post-Chorus]

Don’t you wanna dance with me? No?

I could dance like Michael Jackson (Jackson)

I could give you thug passion (Passion)

It’s a Thriller in the trap where we from (Where we from)

Baby, don’t you wanna dance with me? No?

I could dance like Michael Jackson (Jackson)

I could give you satisfaction (‘Faction)

And you know we out here every day with it

I’ma show you how to get it

[Chorus]

It go right foot up, left foot, slide

Left foot up, right foot, slide

Basically, I’m sayin’ either way we ’bout to slide

(Who’s bad?)