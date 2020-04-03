Drake is here to help us all during the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, April 3, Drake dropped the official music video for his new single “Toosie Slide” which has inspired a new TikTok challenge during the ongoing lockdown.
“It go right foot up, left foot, slide/Left foot up, right foot, slide,” the song says. “Basically, I’m saying, either way, we ’bout to slide/Can’t let this one slide.”
The song was a collaboration with social media influencer Toosie.
“Drake hit me up and was like, ‘Yo, I need your help,'” he told Rolling Stone. “So he sends the record. It was just an idea at the time. It was just the hook and a verse. I came up with this dance. [Drake said,] ‘What you think? You think you can come up with a dance for this song that I made?’ So I sit down, listen to it. Luckily, I’m at Ayo and Teo’s house with Hii Key and all of us. We all chilling. We came up with it pretty fast. We just all pieced it together. We all contributed.”
You can check out the music video below.
WATCH: Drake ‘Toosie Slide’ Music Video & Lyrics
[Pre-Chorus]
Black leather glove, no sequins
Buckles on the jacket, it’s Alyx sh*t
Nike crossbody, got a piece in it
Got a dance, but it’s really on some street sh*t
I’ma show you how to get it
[Chorus]
It go right foot up, left foot, slide
Left foot up, right foot, slide
Basically, I’m sayin’ either way, we ’bout to slide, ayy
Can’t let this one slide, ayy
[Post-Chorus]
Don’t you wanna dance with me? No?
I could dance like Michael Jackson
I could give you thug passion
It’s a Thriller in the trap where we from
Baby, don’t you wanna dance with me? No?
I could dance like Michael Jackson
I could give you satisfaction
And you know we out here every day with it
I’ma show you how to get it
[Chorus]
It go right foot up, left foot, slide
Left foot up, right foot, slide
Basically, I’m sayin’, either way, we ’bout to slide, ayy
Can’t let this one slide, ayy (Who’s bad?)
[Verse 1]
Two thousand shorties wanna tie the knot, ayy, yeah
Two hundred shooters on my brother’s block, woah, yeah
Petal off a rose like I love her not, maybe not
I don’t know what’s wrong with me, I can’t stop, woah, yeah
Won’t stop, woah, yeah, never stop
Got so many opps, I be mistakin’ opps for other opps
Got so many people that I love out of troubled spots
Other than the family I got, it’s either you or me
That’s just how I think, it’s either you or me
This life got too deep for you, baby
Two or three of us about to creep where they stayin’
[Pre-Chorus]
Black leather glove, no sequins
Buckles on the jacket, it’s Alyx sh*t
Nike crossbody, got a piece in it
Got a dance, but it’s really on some street sh*t
I’ma show you how to get it
[Chorus]
It go right foot up, left foot, slide
Left foot up, right foot, slide
Basically, I’m sayin’ either way, we ’bout to slide, ayy
Can’t let this one slide, ayy (Who’s bad?)
[Verse 2]
Toosie slide, then I hit it double-time
Then I hit a spin ’cause we spun their block a couple times
If it’s not the right time, there’ll always be another time
I’m not even trippin’, we’ll just see ’em in the summertime, woah, yeah
Can’t describe the pressure I be puttin’ on myself, yeah
Really, I just can’t afford to lose nobody else, yeah
If they movin’ shaky, we’ll just do this sh*t ourselves, woah
If I’m movin’ shaky, Chubbs’ll do this sh*t himself, yeah
Solo niggas, only YOLO, for real
Heard a lot about you but we don’t know for real
Next time, guarantee the truth’ll get revealed
[Pre-Chorus]
Black leather gloves, no sequins, yeah
Buckles on the jacket, it’s Alyx sh*t
Nike crossbody, got a piece in it
Got a dance, but it’s really on some street sh*t
I’ma show you how
[Chorus]
It go right foot up, left foot, slide
Left foot up, right foot, slide
Basically, I’m sayin’ either way we ’bout to slide, ayy
Can’t let this one slide, ayy
[Post-Chorus]
Don’t you wanna dance with me? No?
I could dance like Michael Jackson (Jackson)
I could give you thug passion (Passion)
It’s a Thriller in the trap where we from (Where we from)
Baby, don’t you wanna dance with me? No?
I could dance like Michael Jackson (Jackson)
I could give you satisfaction (‘Faction)
And you know we out here every day with it
I’ma show you how to get it
[Chorus]
It go right foot up, left foot, slide
Left foot up, right foot, slide
Basically, I’m sayin’ either way we ’bout to slide
(Who’s bad?)