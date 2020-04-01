NBA 2K Player Tournament: Full List of Participants

With the NBA on hiatus, the National Basketball Association has teamed up with ESPN for an NBA 2K Player Tournament. The tournament will feature 16 players from across the league competing for a $100,000 prize they can donate to charity.

The tournament will fill a void many of us have after the coronavirus pandemic brought the sports world to a screeching halt.

The tournament will tip-off on Friday, April 3 and run through April 11. Episodes will run on ESPN from 7:30 pm ET until 8:30 p.m. ET before switching to ESPN2 until 11:30 pm ET, according to the release.

Kevin Durant, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, and Devin Booker are among the participants.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the NBA and NBPA to bring basketball back to fans throughout the world and to help those in need during these uncertain times,” said Jason Argent, 2K senior vice president, sports strategy and licensing. “Entertainment, especially sports, has the ability to bring communities together — including athletes, fans and families — and we hope that everyone will enjoy the tournament.”

A full look at the 16 participants can be seen below.

  1. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets
  2. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
  3. Hassan Whiteside, Portland Trail Blazers
  4. Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
  5. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
  6. Andre Drummond, Cleveland Cavaliers
  7. Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
  8. Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers
  9. Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
  10. Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns
  11. DeMarcus Cousins
  12. Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets
  13. Rui Hachimura, Washington Wizards
  14. Patrick Beverley, LA Clippers
  15. Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings
  16. Derrick Jones Jr., Miami Heat
