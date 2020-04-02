Sony Donating $100 Million to Coronavirus Relief

As companies across the country continue to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, there are some who are stepping up. Sony is the latest company to announce it will be helping with the pandemic by donating a whopping $100 million to relief efforts.

“Sony extends its condolences to the families of those who have passed away as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, and extends its sympathies to all those who have been impacted,” Kenichiro Yoshida, President and CEO of Sony Corporation, said in a press release on Thursday. “In order to overcome the unprecedented challenges that as a society we now face around the world, we will do all we can as a global company to support the individuals on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19, the children who are our future, and those who have been impacted in the creative community.”

The money aims to provide relief for those on the frontline who are battling the pandemic.

