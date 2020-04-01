Scientist From Netflix’s ‘Pandemic’ Says He May Have COVID-19 Cure

A scientist from the Netflix series Pandemic believes they may have a cure for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Jacob Glanville, a San Francisco doctor, says that the potential cure is being tested by the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Disease.

Glanville says the potential antibody therapy could block COVID-19 from developing.

“After 9 weeks we have generated extremely potent picomolar antibodies that block known #neutralizing #ACE2 #epitopes, blocking the novel #coronavirus from infecting human cells,” he said.

“I’m happy to report that my team has successfully taken five antibodies that back in 2002 were determined to bind and neutralize, block and stop the SARS virus,” Glanville had said to the Radio New Zealand program Checkpoint. “We’ve evolved them in our laboratory, so now they very vigorously block and stop the SARS-CoV-2 [COVID-19] virus as well.”

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 3,000 deaths in the United States which surpasses the death toll of the September 11 terrorist in New York City — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.