Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The coronavirus has hit the Royal Family. According to a statement, Prince Charles has tested positive for the novel COVID-19.

While the Prince of Wales has tested positive, the Duchess of Cornwall reportedly has not tested positive for the virus. However, both have been self-isolating in as they quarantine. The prince is still in good health.

Prince Charles is the heir to the British throne.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus,” the Clarence House statement to SBS News read. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Statement regarding Prince Charles, who has tested positive for Coronavirus. @SBSNews pic.twitter.com/QQYRHUMSy7 — Ben Lewis (@benlewismedia) March 25, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in China, it has now reached many countries around the world including the United States. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.