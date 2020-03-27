LISTEN: Joyner Lucas ‘ADHD’ Stream & Download: New Album

Joyner Lucas has finally dropped his highly-anticipated album ADHD. The project dropped on Friday, March 27 with a number of songs like I Love, ISIS, and Lotto that have previously been released.
He had previously released the official music video for his single Will.
“I’m feelin’ like Will (Hey)/ I think I’m a prince, I’m feelin’ myself (buck, buck)/ I’m loaded with bills, ’cause I wasn’t blessed with no Uncle Phil (woah)/ Don’t know how it feels/ I wanted to flex, they told me to chill,” he rapped.
All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.
Joyner Lucas ‘ADHD’ Details
Album: ‘ADHD’
Artist: Joyner Lucas
Genre: Hip-hop
Run Time: 18 Songs, 1 Hour
Release Date: Friday, March 27 | ℗ 2020 Twenty Nine Music Group Distributed by Tully
Listen to Joyner Lucas ‘ADHD’ on Spotify
To listen to Joyner Lucas ‘ADHD’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.
Listen to Joyner Lucas ‘ADHD’ on Apple Music
To listen to Joyner Lucas ‘ADHD’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.
Joyner Lucas ‘ADHD’ Tracklist
1. “Screening Evaluation” (Skit)
2. “I Lied (Intro)”
3. “ISIS” feat. Logic
4. “The War” feat. Young Thug
5. “Chris” (Skit)
6. “I Love”
7. “Devil’s Work”
8. “Lotto”
9. “Kevin” (Skit)
10. “Gold Mine”
11. “Finally” feat. Chris Brown
12. “10 Bands”
13. “Revenge”
14. “Comprehensive Evaluation” (Skit)
15. “ADHD”
16. “Still Can’t Love” feat. King OSF & Fabolous
17. “Will”
18. “Broke & Stupid”