LISTEN: Joyner Lucas ‘ADHD’ Stream & Download: New Album

Joyner Lucas has finally dropped his highly-anticipated album ADHD. The project dropped on Friday, March 27 with a number of songs like I Love, ISIS, and Lotto that have previously been released.

He had previously released the official music video for his single Will.

“I’m feelin’ like Will (Hey)/ I think I’m a prince, I’m feelin’ myself (buck, buck)/ I’m loaded with bills, ’cause I wasn’t blessed with no Uncle Phil (woah)/ Don’t know how it feels/ I wanted to flex, they told me to chill,” he rapped.

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Joyner Lucas ‘ADHD’ Details

Album: ‘ADHD’

Artist: Joyner Lucas

Genre: Hip-hop

Run Time: 18 Songs, 1 Hour

Release Date: Friday, March 27 | ℗ 2020 Twenty Nine Music Group Distributed by Tully

Listen to Joyner Lucas ‘ADHD’ on Spotify

To listen to Joyner Lucas ‘ADHD’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to Joyner Lucas ‘ADHD’ on Apple Music

To listen to Joyner Lucas ‘ADHD’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Joyner Lucas ‘ADHD’ Tracklist

1. “Screening Evaluation” (Skit)

2. “I Lied (Intro)”

3. “ISIS” feat. Logic

4. “The War” feat. Young Thug

5. “Chris” (Skit)

6. “I Love”

7. “Devil’s Work”

8. “Lotto”

9. “Kevin” (Skit)

10. “Gold Mine”

11. “Finally” feat. Chris Brown

12. “10 Bands”

13. “Revenge”

14. “Comprehensive Evaluation” (Skit)

15. “ADHD”

16. “Still Can’t Love” feat. King OSF & Fabolous

17. “Will”

18. “Broke & Stupid”