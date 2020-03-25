Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Early Release Denied By Judge

Tekashi 6ix9ine was hoping to be a free man earlier than expected, but his request has been denied. According to Complex, 6ix9ine’s lawyer officially learned that his early release request was shot down by a judge.

6ix9ine has been looking to be freed from behind bars due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter from his attorney had stated Tekashi 6ix9ine suffers from asthma, which would put him at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

From the report:

In the court documents, the judge explains that the decision is up to the Bureau of Prisons, and that he has provided his opinion so that it “may be instructive guidance to the Bureau of Prisons in considering an application by Mr. Hernandez for release on home confinement.” The order continues, “At the time of sentencing, however, the Court did not know and could not have known that the final four months of Mr. Hernandez’s sentence would be served at a time of a worldwide pandemic to which persons with asthma, like Mr. Hernandez, have heightened vulnerability.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison in his federal racketeering case on Wednesday, December 18. It was a significantly shorter sentence than the minimum of 37 years that he initially faced, but because of his cooperating with the feds he will be a free man in 2020.

Following his sentence, we didn’t get to hear from the rapper or his legal team, but attorney Lance Lazzaro commented on the judge’s decision.

Lazzaro also stated 6ix9ine will be a free man next summer.

“We are a little disappointed, we were expecting time served because that is what the parole board recommended, but it was in the judge’s hands,” Lazzaro said, via HollywoodLife. “Daniel will have to serve another 7 months and 12 days because the time he’s already served will count towards his sentence.

“He’s feeling a little down right now but he’s strong, he’ll survive. The best thing to come out of today was closure, he knows he’ll be home in July and then he can focus on rebuilding his career and relationships.”