McDonald’s Ends All-Day Breakfast Because of Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is taking everything we love. First, it came for our sports. Now, it is coming for McDonald’s all-day breakfast menu. McDonald’s announced it is ending its all-day breakfast menu for the time being in an effort to streamline its service during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are working with our franchisees and local restaurants to focus on serving our most popular choices and will begin temporarily removing some items from the menu over the next few weeks,” Bill Garrett, the senior vice president of McDonald’s U.S. operations, said in a statement, via USA Today.

But don’t worry, the halt is only temporary.

All day breakfast’s response to this news: “I’ll be back.” — Joe Erlinger (@ErlingerJoe) March 26, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in China, it has now reached many countries around the world including the United States. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.