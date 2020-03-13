Marijuana Companies Receiving Boost From Coronavirus Anxieties

Marijuana companies are benefitting from the increased anxiety that has been induced by the novel coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, Los Angeles, California residents are dealing with the increased anxiety by increasing the amount of marijuana products they are consuming.

Companies that offer delivery service have also seen an uptick in orders.

“People are in scarcity mode. The streets are emptier, but specific businesses like grocery stores and dispensaries are seeing more people than usual — and people are stocking up and purchasing in bulk,” says Steve Lilak, the head of sales for California cannabis company NUG, said, via The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve seen regular customers buying three or four of what they normally buy just one of in L.A. dispensaries.”

You have to credit the Los Angelos for their mindset because a little bit of marijuana will definitely help you deal with coronavirus better than extra toilet paper.

