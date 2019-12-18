Tekashi 6ix9ine appeared in Manhattan Federal Court on Wednesday, December 18 to receive his sentencing in the federal racketeering case that has kept him behind bars for the last year. 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was facing a minimum of 47 years behind bars after pleading guilty to nine counts of racketeering, firearms offenses, and drug trafficking, but a lighter sentence was expected after his cooperation in the case.

After hearing accounts from the defense, Judge Paul A. Engelmayer took a brief ten-minute break before reading out the sentence.

“Mr. Hernandez, I’ve given it a lot of close thought, including your cooperation. The following are my thoughts, & this is going to take a little while. You are in custody for 13 months. I agree you deserve a great deal of credit for cooperation,” Judge Engelmayer said, via Inner City Press. “However, I cannot agree with your counsel that time served it appropriate. In my judgment, your conduct is too violent and selfish to make 13 months reasonable. You will not be going free today.”

Judge Engelmayer then listed the lengthy record of 6ix9ine’s involvement in violent incidents including a robbery that followed a beef with the Rap-a-Lot record label, shooting at Trippie Redd’s entourage in Times Square, other shootings, the hit placed on Chief Keef, and much more.

Engelmayer later stated that 6ix9ine could not be classified as a passive participant in the gang activity because he was also responsible.

“Shotti said he carried an assault rifle to protect you from the beefs you started. He was recorded by Jorge Rivera saying this. You didn’t shoot, but you are responsible. And so, I reject the portrait of you as a passive participant,” he said. “You told the US Probation Department you were brainwashed by the gang. That might be partially true. But the relationship was symbiotic. They got something out of it. But so did you.”

So while 6ix9ine’s defense didn’t hold much weight in the eyes of Judge Engelmayer, what did it mean for his sentencing?

“I have no doubt that the process of cooperation has for you been cathartic. For all these reasons you deserve a very substantial reduction, & you will receive one,” Englemayer said before reading the final sentence. “You are world-famous for cooperating. No gang will want to work with you. Everything I’ve seen suggests to me this has been a searing experience for you. You have squandered 13 months so far. I do not expect you to be tempted to commit violence again. If you do, I am the judge in your case. And your economic self-interest. You have struck a lucrative deal. The situation is unusual. You are very fortunate. You will land on your feet.”

In the end, 6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months in prison with five years of supervised release. Once released from prison, 6ix9ine will have to complete 300 hours of community service and pay a $35,000 fine.

“Mr Hernandez, please rise. It is the judgment of the court you are to serve a term of 24 months in prison, with five years of supervised release,” Englemayer revealed.

With credit for the past 13 months behind bars, 6ix9ine will serve 11 additional months and should be eligible to be released in November 2020.

You can read a full breakdown of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s sentencing by checking out the full Inner City Press thread.