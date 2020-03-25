HBO Now New Releases, April 2020: What’s Coming & Going

HBO is kicking April 2020 off right the only way they know how in order to celebrate the start of a brand new year… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the HBO originals, there is great news with a number of new series’ and a new flurry of films coming to the streaming service.
For those who do not have a subscription to HBO, HBO Now saves the day with a loaded library of content.
What new material will be coming your way just in time for the upcoming month?
Check out everything coming and going from HBO Now in April 2020.
Everything Coming To HBO Now In April 2020
April 1
Alpha and Omega
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Wedding
Autism: The Sequel
Becoming Jane
Clockstoppers
Daylight
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard with a Vengeance
Dragged Across Concrete
Drop Dead Fred
Galveston
Glee: The 3D Concert Movie (Extended Version)
Loving
Monte Carlo
Ulee’s Gold
War Dogs
Water for Elephants
Xanadu
Slumdog Millionaire
Something Wild
Sophie’s Choice
Team America: World Police
The Family Stone
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Great Gilly Hopkins
The Judge
The Kids Are All Right
The Lovely Bones
The Nice Guys
The Predator
April 3
Ola De Crimenes (aka Crime Wave)
Pepito
Slipping Into Darkness
The Serenade (aka La Serenata)
April 4
Good Boys
April 5
Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children
April 11
It: Chapter 2
April 12
Insecure: Season 4
Run
April 17
Las Herederas (aka The Heiresses)
April 18
Stuber
April 19
Entre Hombre: Series Premiere
April 20
Shadows: Season 3
April 23
We’re Here
April 25
Bad Education
April 27
I Know This Much Is True: Limited Series
Leaving
April 26
Kit Kittredge: An American Girl
April 30
Mary Queen of Scots
Men of Honor
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
My Soul to Take
Out of Sight
Puss in Boots
Religulous
Rush Hour 2
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
The Darkness
The Day After Tomorrow
The Ladykillers
The Mule
The Object of My Affection
The Parallax View
Upgrade
Welcome to Marwen
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Bruce Almighty
Cyborg
George of the Jungle
Good Boy!
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journe