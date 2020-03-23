Tekashi 6ix9ine was granted a generous prison sentence after snitching on the Nine Trey Bloods in the racketeering case that had him facing more than 47 years behind bars, but he is already hoping that he can get an even earlier release.

According to a report from TMZ, 6ix9ine’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, wrote a letter to the judge on Sunday night per the report hoping he could get out of prison early due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter states Tekashi 6ix9ine suffers from asthma, which would put him at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

The report adds:

In the letter — obtained by TMZ — Lazzaro also reveals Tekashi was diagnosed with bronchitis and sinusitis late last year and was hospitalized for treatment. According to Lazzaro, the rapper has recently had shortness of breath, but prison officials won’t let him see a doctor.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has a tentative release date of August 2, 2020. Once he is released, the rapper will have to serve 300 hours of community service and pay a $35,000 fine as a part of his sentence on federal racketeering charges.

He has previously requested early releases due to safety concerns, but those were denied. We will have to see if this request turns out any different, but we wouldn’t count on it.