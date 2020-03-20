LISTEN: The Weeknd ‘After Hours’ Stream & Download: New Album

The Weeknd is back with some new music. On Friday, March 20, the Canadian artist dropped his fourth studio album titled After Hours.

Prior to its release, The Weeknd said that the album would be an opportunity to show a new side of himself.

“I feel confident with where I’m taking this [new] record,” he said in an interview with CR Fashion Book. “There’s also a very committed vision and character being portrayed and I get to explore a different side of me that my fans have never seen.”

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

The Weeknd ‘After Hours’ Details

Album: ‘After Hours’

Artist: The Weeknd

Genre: Hip-hop

Run Time: 14 Songs, 56 Minutes

Release Date: Friday, March 20 | ℗ 2020 The Weeknd XO, Inc., marketed by Republic Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

Listen to The Weeknd ‘After Hours’ on Spotify

To listen to The Weeknd ‘After Hours’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to The Weeknd ‘After Hours’ on Apple Music

To listen to The Weeknd ‘After Hours’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

The Weeknd ‘After Hours’ Tracklist

1. “Alone Again”

2. “Too Late”

3. “Hardest to Love”

4. “Scared to Live”

5. “Snowchild”

6. “Escape from L.A.”

7. “Heartless”

8. “Faith”

9. “Blinding Lights”

10. “In Your Eyes”

11. “Save Your Tears”

12. “Repeat After Me (Interlude)”

13. “After Hours”

14. “Until I Bleed Out”

