Tekashi 6ix9ine To Be Released From Prison in August

Tekashi 6ix9ine will be a free man in a matter of months. The Brooklyn-based rapper will be released from federal prison before his 24-month prison sentence is up, according to Complex. The website discovered 6ix9ine’s release date has been set courtesy of the Bureau of Prisons Inmate Locator.

6ix9ine’s attorney Lance Lazzaro confirmed the news.

According to the new details, Tekashi 6ix9ine has a tentative release date of August 2, 2020. Once he is released, the rapper will have to serve 300 hours of community service and pay a $35,000 fine as a part of his sentence on federal racketeering charges.

“The reason why he’s getting released early is because he’s the perfect model prisoner,” attorney Dawn Florio said.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison in his federal racketeering case on Wednesday, December 18. It was a significantly shorter sentence than the minimum of 37 years that he initially faced, but because of his cooperating with the feds he will be a free man in 2020.

Following his sentence, we didn’t get to hear from the rapper or his legal team, but Lazzaro commented on the judge’s decision.

Lazzaro also stated 6ix9ine will be a free man next summer.

“We are a little disappointed, we were expecting time served because that is what the parole board recommended, but it was in the judge’s hands,” Lazzaro said, via HollywoodLife. “Daniel will have to serve another 7 months and 12 days because the time he’s already served will count towards his sentence.

“He’s feeling a little down right now but he’s strong, he’ll survive. The best thing to come out of today was closure, he knows he’ll be home in July and then he can focus on rebuilding his career and relationships.”

It looks like Lazzaro’s prediction proved to be true.