Times are rough these days, with a number of major cities on lockdown due to the sweeping coronavirus pandemic. Because of COVID-19, you may not be able to head to your local bar, favorite nightspot, movie theater or any place of public gathering, so HBO has you covered.

In order to help your anxiety and need for entertainment during self-isolation, HBO has dropped a list of 30 feel-good movies and series that are available on the network.

From Curb Your Enthusiasm to Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story and the Mighty Ducks, you can not only get something to check out on your television but you will also get to quench your thirst for comedy and sports.

A look at the HBO recommendations for the best feel-good movies and series’ available, check out the list below.

30 Feel Good Movies and Series Available on HBO

Along Came Polly

The Beverly Hillbillies

Big

Bridesmaids

Bruce Almighty

Bye Bye, Love

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Chocolat

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Forget Paris

Flight of the Conchords

Frankie and Johnny

Hall Pass

Heart and Souls

Hope Floats

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Indian Summer

Jersey Girl

The Little Rascals

Love Actually

The Mighty Ducks

Mrs. Doubtfire

Notting Hill

One Fine Day

Spanglish

Sex and the City

Someone Like You

What About You

Yesterday