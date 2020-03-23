Times are rough these days, with a number of major cities on lockdown due to the sweeping coronavirus pandemic. Because of COVID-19, you may not be able to head to your local bar, favorite nightspot, movie theater or any place of public gathering, so HBO has you covered.
In order to help your anxiety and need for entertainment during self-isolation, HBO has dropped a list of 30 feel-good movies and series that are available on the network.
From Curb Your Enthusiasm to Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story and the Mighty Ducks, you can not only get something to check out on your television but you will also get to quench your thirst for comedy and sports.
A look at the HBO recommendations for the best feel-good movies and series’ available, check out the list below.
30 Feel Good Movies and Series Available on HBO
- Along Came Polly
- The Beverly Hillbillies
- Big
- Bridesmaids
- Bruce Almighty
- Bye Bye, Love
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Chocolat
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
- Forget Paris
- Flight of the Conchords
- Frankie and Johnny
- Hall Pass
- Heart and Souls
- Hope Floats
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Indian Summer
- Jersey Girl
- The Little Rascals
- Love Actually
- The Mighty Ducks
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- Notting Hill
- One Fine Day
- Spanglish
- Sex and the City
- Someone Like You
- What About You
- Yesterday