WATCH: The Weeknd ‘In Your Eyes’ Music Video & Lyrics

The Weeknd is back with a new music video for his single “In Your Eyes” which is featured on his most recent project which dropped just four days ago. On Friday, March 20, the Canadian artist dropped his fourth studio album titled After Hours.

He had also dropped the deluxe version of the album featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Chromatics over the weekend.

And now, we are getting the visuals and a taste of what is yet to come.

You can check out the video below.

The Weeknd ‘In Your Eyes’ Music Video & Lyrics

[Verse 1]

I just pretend that I’m in the dark

I don’t regret ’cause my heart can’t take a loss

I’d rather be so oblivious

I’d rather be with you

[Pre-Chorus]

When it’s said, when it’s done, yeah

I don’t ever wanna know

I can tell what you done, yeah

When I look at you

[Chorus]

In your eyes

I see there’s something burning inside you

Oh, inside you

In your eyes, I know it hurts to smile but you try to

Oh, you try to

[Post-Chorus]

You always try to hide the pain

You always know just what to say

I always look the other way

I’m blind, I’m blind

In your eyes, you lie, but I don’t let it define you

Oh, define you

[Verse 2]

I tried to find love

In someone else too many times

But I hope you know I mean it (Mean it)

When I tell you you’re the one that was on my mind, oh

[Pre-Chorus]

When it’s said, when it’s done, yeah

I would never let you know (Let you know)

I’m ashamed of what I’ve done, yeah

When I look at you

[Chorus]

In your eyes (Your eyes)

I see there’s something burning inside you (Inside you)

Oh, inside you (Oh, inside you)

In your eyes, I know it hurts to smile but you try to (But you try to)

Oh, you try to (You try to)

[Post-Chorus]

You always try to hide the pain (Oh, oh)

You always know just what to say (Oh, dear)

I always look the other way

I’m blind, I’m blind

In your eyes, you lie, but I don’t let it define you (Hey)

Oh, define you

[Bridge]

In your eyes

I see there’s something burning inside you

Oh, inside you

[Post-Chorus]

You always try to hide the pain

You always know just what to say

I always look the other way

I’m blind, I’m blind

In your eyes, you lie, but I don’t let it define you

Oh, define you