Tekashi 6ix9ine Being Sued For Trying to Have Friend Shot & Killed

Tekashi 6ix9ine is facing more legal issues after a former friend alleges that the rapper offered to pay to have him shot and killed. According to a report TMZ, 6ix9ine offered to pay his Nine Trey Blood associates to kill Shane Hardy.

Court documents claim Tekashi directed Aaron “Bat” Young and Jamel “Mel Murda” Jones to carry out the shooting. Young is currently serving 20 years behind bars for his role in the racketeering conspiracy that took down the Nine Trey Bloods, while Jones received 11 years.

From the report:

Hardy claims on January 19, 2018 around 11:45 PM in Brooklyn, Young and Jones each fired several shots at him. Hardy claims he was hit in the back of the head and neck, but remarkably, survived. Hardy claims he suffered serious physical injury and great humiliation. He’s suing Tekashi — along with Young and Jones — for damages. This is Tekashi’s second lawsuit in the same month. As we first reported, Fashion Nova sued the rapper for $2.25 million over his failure to promote the brand ’cause he got locked up.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison in his federal racketeering case on Wednesday, December 18. It was a significantly shorter sentence than the minimum of 37 years that he initially faced, but because of his cooperating with the feds he will be a free man in 2020.

Following his sentence, we didn’t get to hear from the rapper or his legal team, but attorney Lance Lazzaro commented on the judge’s decision.

Lazzaro also stated 6ix9ine will be a free man next summer.

“We are a little disappointed, we were expecting time served because that is what the parole board recommended, but it was in the judge’s hands,” Lazzaro said, via HollywoodLife. “Daniel will have to serve another 7 months and 12 days because the time he’s already served will count towards his sentence.

“He’s feeling a little down right now but he’s strong, he’ll survive. The best thing to come out of today was closure, he knows he’ll be home in July and then he can focus on rebuilding his career and relationships.”