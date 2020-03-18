Bonnaroo Music Festival Is Latest to Be Canceled

Bonnaroo Music Festival is the latest casualty from the coronavirus. On Wednesday, March 18, it was announced that the festival has been postponed.

“All current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the new weekend. Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates,” a statement read.

The 2020 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival was set to take place June 11-14 in Manchester, Tennessee. On Tuesday, January 7, the organizers for the event announced its star-studded lineup for the four-day event. Among the headliners were Lizzo, Tool, and Tame Impala.

Other popular acts include Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Young Thug, Tenacious D, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Denzel Curry, J.I.D., Flogging Molly, and more.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in China, it has now reached many countries around the world including the United States. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.