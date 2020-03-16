WATCH: John Oliver Rips Rudy Gobert During Coronavirus Segment

John Oliver is tackling the coronavirus. During his latest episode of Last Week Tonight, the late-night talk show host talked about the coronavirus and directed some vitriol towards Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert, who was the first NBA athlete to test positive.

“Maybe the best sign of just how fast it all happened came, as it always seems to, from Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz,” Oliver said. “Nice work there, Rudy!”

Oliver then turned his attention to Donald Trump.

“This was the week that the coronavirus, for many people in the U.S., seemed to go from an abstraction to a very real threat,” Oliver said.

“This is clearly both frustrating and extremely unnerving, and is actively contributing to a sense of confusion in the country at the moment. At this point, it might really be best to put the president aside. Don’t worry: there is going to be ample time to be utterly furious with him later. But the fact is, even though this should not be the case, it seems we’re going to be a little bit on our own here.”

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in China, it has now reached many countries around the world including the United States. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.